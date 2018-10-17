Lightning's Cory Conacher: Placed on waivers

Tampa Bay waived Conacher on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Conacher has struggled to crack the lineup this season, appearing in just one of the Lightning's first four contests, so this move makes sense. The 28-year-old winger was, however, spotted at Wednesday's practice, so he may remain with the big club instead of heading to the minors if he goes unclaimed.

