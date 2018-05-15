Lightning's Cory Conacher: Prohibited from taking contact

Conacher (undisclosed) was spotted at Tuesday's morning skate wearing a red no-contact jersey, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

This means Conacher will miss an eighth straight contest, as the winger has been a spectator even when healthy. It appears that Chris Kunitz will continue operating in a fourth-line capacity on the left wing with Conacher tending to his undisclosed issue.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories