Lightning's Cory Conacher: Recalled from AHL

Conacher was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL on Friday.

The Lightning placed Conacher on waivers near the start of the season before assigning him to the Crunch, where he's appeared in 17 games and scored a team-high six goals. He'll now join the Lightning in the big leagues, where he has a chance to see the ice for their weekend double-header, starting with Friday's matchup with the Capitals.