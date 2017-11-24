Lightning's Cory Conacher: Recalled from AHL
Conacher was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL on Friday.
The Lightning placed Conacher on waivers near the start of the season before assigning him to the Crunch, where he's appeared in 17 games and scored a team-high six goals. He'll now join the Lightning in the big leagues, where he has a chance to see the ice for their weekend double-header, starting with Friday's matchup with the Capitals.
More News
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Waived by Bolts•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Signs two-year contract•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Headed to AHL•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Picks up pair of assists Friday•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Brought up to big club•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Sent back to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...