Lightning's Cory Conacher: Returned to minor-league affiliate

The Lightning reassigned Conacher to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Conacher has been a healthy scratch for each of Tampa Bay's last two games, so there's no reason for him to stick around just to sit in the press box on a nightly basis. The 29-year-old forward will likely spend nearly all of the campaign in the minors.

