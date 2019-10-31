Lightning's Cory Conacher: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Lightning reassigned Conacher to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Conacher has been a healthy scratch for each of Tampa Bay's last two games, so there's no reason for him to stick around just to sit in the press box on a nightly basis. The 29-year-old forward will likely spend nearly all of the campaign in the minors.
