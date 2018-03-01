Lightning's Cory Conacher: Scores Bolts lone goal Wednesday

Conacher scored his seventh goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sabres.

He'd gone seven games without a point before lighting the lamp Wednesday. Conacher now has 10 points in 28 games with the big club, having bounced between the NHL and AHL all season, and there's no guarantee he keeps his spot once Nikita Kucherov (upper body) and Ondrej Palat (lower body) get healthy.