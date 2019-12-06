Play

Lightning's Cory Conacher: Sent to AHL affiliate

Tampa Bay reassigned Conacher to AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Alex Killorn (lower body) returned to action Thursday against Minnesota, so the Lightning are no longer in need of Conacher's services on the wing. The 29-year-old will continue to be one of the first players Tampa Bay turns to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories