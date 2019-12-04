Lightning's Cory Conacher: Shifts to minors
The Lightning assigned Conacher to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Conacher was brought to the big club since Alex Killorn (lower body) was unable to play, but it appears Killorn may be ready for Thursday's matchup against the Wild. As a result, Conacher will return to minors and look to add to the 19 points he's accrued through 18 contests.
