Lightning's Cory Conacher: Summoned by parent club

The Lightning recalled Conacher from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, NHL.com's Mike Morreale reports.

Patrick Maroon (upper body) and Anthony Cirelli (lower body) are both banged up heading into Wednesday's matchup with New Jersey, so Conacher was brought up to serve as an insurance policy. Even if Maroon and Cirelli are both unable to go, Conacher will likely sit as a healthy scratch against the Devils.