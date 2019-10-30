Lightning's Cory Conacher: Summoned by parent club
The Lightning recalled Conacher from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, NHL.com's Mike Morreale reports.
Patrick Maroon (upper body) and Anthony Cirelli (lower body) are both banged up heading into Wednesday's matchup with New Jersey, so Conacher was brought up to serve as an insurance policy. Even if Maroon and Cirelli are both unable to go, Conacher will likely sit as a healthy scratch against the Devils.
More News
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Inks one-year deal•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Placed on waivers•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Not expected to play•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Prohibited from taking contact•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Scores Bolts lone goal Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Tallies two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.