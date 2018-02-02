Play

Lightning's Cory Conacher: Tallies two goals

Conacher scored two goals, including the game winner, on two shots in a 7-4 win over the Flames on Thursday.

This is a bit of a surprise, as Conacher has been largely absent from the Lightning's lineup recently. He had been a scratch in Tampa's previous five games, and in eight of their previous nine contests. One game with two goals isn't likely going to change much for the 28-year-old.

