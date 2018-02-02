Lightning's Cory Conacher: Tallies two goals
Conacher scored two goals, including the game winner, on two shots in a 7-4 win over the Flames on Thursday.
This is a bit of a surprise, as Conacher has been largely absent from the Lightning's lineup recently. He had been a scratch in Tampa's previous five games, and in eight of their previous nine contests. One game with two goals isn't likely going to change much for the 28-year-old.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...