Lightning's Cory Conacher: Waived by Bolts
Conacher was waived by the Lightning on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The waiver wire is piping hot, with dozens of transactions made by NHL clubs in preparation for the 2017-18 season. For Conacher, it's likely that he's been deemed expendable due to the Bolts having picked up veteran Chris Kunitz -- formerly with the Penguins -- in free agency. Suffice it to say, there's very little a fantasy owner could do with a part-time NHLer like Conacher -- he's drawn into just 26 games since the 2014-15 campaign, though to be fair, he did spent the following season in Switzerland. Given that he's likely to clear waivers, expect AHL Syracuse to be his next destination.
