Douglas sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday versus the Islanders, and there was no update on his status after the game, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Douglas was hurt on a hit along the boards in the third period and didn't return to the contest. The Lightning also lost Dominic James (undisclosed) and didn't have Brayden Point (undisclosed) or Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) available, so their forward group could need reinforcements prior to Monday's game in Toronto, which is the start of a four-game road trip.