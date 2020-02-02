Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Blanks Sharks on Saturday

McElhinney posted a 30-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Taking on a beat-up Sharks' forward group worked well for McElhinney, who earned his first shutout of the year. He improved to 6-6-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 14 starts this season. The 36-year-old will likely back up Andrei Vasilevskiy in Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights.