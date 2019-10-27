Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Can't buy win
McElhinney made 37 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.
McElhinney can't buy a win. And he's been struggling to find his groove, just like the rest of the Bolts. Saturday was better, so good things are likely just around the corner. But keep McElhinney benched until he starts hitting the win column.
