Play

Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Can't carry team against Canes

McElhinney made 21 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

This loss snapped a personal three-game winning streak. McElhinney's 3.42 GAA and .908 save percentage aren't as good as in year's past. But he's still a relatively solid performer when he's in the blue paint.

More News
Our Latest Stories