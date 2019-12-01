Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Can't carry team against Canes
McElhinney made 21 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
This loss snapped a personal three-game winning streak. McElhinney's 3.42 GAA and .908 save percentage aren't as good as in year's past. But he's still a relatively solid performer when he's in the blue paint.
