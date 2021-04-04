Head coach Jon Cooper said McElhinney (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Red Wings because he "tweaked something" Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

It sounds like McElhinney hurt himself during warmups ahead of Saturday's game versus the Red Wings. Christopher Gibson made his Lightning debut in Sunday's game as a result. Andrei Vasilevskiy will continue to take on a workhorse role, but Gibson may serve as the backup until McElhinney gains clearance.