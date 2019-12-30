Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Defeats Red Wings
McElhinney made 19 saves on 20 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
McElhinney was rarely tested by the Atlantic Division's cellar-dwellers, and he did enough to get the close win. The victory snapped a personal three-game losing streak for the 36-year-old, who is now 4-4-2 with a 3.21 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 10 starts. He'll likely return to backup duties for Tuesday's road game in Buffalo.
