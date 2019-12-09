Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Draws Monday's start

McElhinney will tend the home twine in Monday's contest against the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney will make his first appearance since Nov. 30, and it'll be just his eighth start of the year. The veteran netminder has unimpressive in limited action, posting a .908 save percentage and 3.42 GAA, but he draws a favorable matchup against the Islanders, who rank 27th with 2.31 goals per road game.