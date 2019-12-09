Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Draws Monday's start
McElhinney will tend the home twine in Monday's contest against the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McElhinney will make his first appearance since Nov. 30, and it'll be just his eighth start of the year. The veteran netminder has unimpressive in limited action, posting a .908 save percentage and 3.42 GAA, but he draws a favorable matchup against the Islanders, who rank 27th with 2.31 goals per road game.
More News
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Can't carry team against Canes•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Slated for Saturday's start•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Victorious in rare start•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Powers Bolts to win•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.