Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Draws rare start
McElhinney will tend the home twine for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
McElhinney rarely sees the starters net with top option Andrei Vasilevskiy ahead of him, but has posted a 3-4-2 record along with a 3.46 GAA and .903 save percentage this campaign. McElhinney will draw a great matchup Sunday, facing a Detroit offense that ranks last in the league in goals per game this season (2.21).
