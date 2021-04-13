McElhinney will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney gets the spot start, marking his first appearance since March 30. The 37-year-old has recorded an .882 save percentage and an 3-4-1 record through eight games this season. The Predators have won four of their past five games, averaging 3.2 goals in the process.