McElhinney (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Columbus, NHL.com reports.

The Lightning have yet to name a starter for Tuesday's contest, but if McElhinney doesn't get the nod, he'll be available to serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup. The veteran netminder has gone 3-4-1 while posting a 3.03 GAA and an .882 save percentage in eight appearances this year.