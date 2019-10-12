Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Facing off against Senators
McElhinney will tend the road twine for Saturday's game against the Senators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the afternoon off while McElhinney takes on the lowly Senators. McElhinney was serviceable in his only start of the year, yielding four goals on 44 shots to the Hurricanes. Through three games, the Senators are winless while averaging just 2.67 goals per contest, so McElhinney has a good chance to nab his first win of the campaign.
