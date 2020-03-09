Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Falls to Wings in shootout

McElhinney made 24 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped one of three shootout attempts in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Neither team gave its netminder much help in this one -- Detroit's opening goal in the first period came on a stretch pass that sprung Robby Fabbri for a clear breakaway, setting the tone for the afternoon -- but McElhinney also failed to come up with a big save when the Bolts needed him to. The veteran goalie is now 8-8-2 on the season with a mediocre 2.89 GAA and .906 save percentage.