Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Floodgates open in third

McElhinney made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Yikes. McElhinney held a 2-0 lead until the 4:36 of the third. Then, the bottom fell out -- the Hawks tied it with two goals in 26 seconds and put up four in just 7:07. The loss snapped McElhinney's three-game winning streak.

