Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Frustrating day in Ottawa

McElhinney made 30 saves Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Senators.

This loss was not on McElhinney. The game was tied at twos until the 16:57 mark of the third. And his mates mustered just 21 shots on Craig Anderson at the other end. It's days like this that frustrate fantasy owners, but then, no team can be ever be completely discounted.

