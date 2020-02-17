Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Garners spot start Monday
McElhinney will defend the road net against the Avalanche on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Lightning are looking to keep Andrei Vasilevskiy fresh, so McElhinney will get the nod on the first outing of a three-game road trip. McElhinney has been spectacular over two road starts in February, posting two wins, a .984 save percentage and a shutout. This will be a difficult matchup, though, as the Avs rank second (behind the Lightning) in the league with 3.71 goals per home game.
