Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Garners spot start Saturday

McElhinney will tend the home twine in Saturday's game against the Predators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney will make his first start in two weeks, and he's still hunting for his first win. Over two starts this year, McElhinney posted a respectable .909 save percentage. The Lightning have yielded the sixth-most shots against per game (33.9) this season, so McElhinney could be in line for plenty of work again. The Predators have picked up their offense lately with 10 goals over the last two games.