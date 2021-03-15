McElhinney will guard the home net in Monday's game versus the Predators, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McElhinney will get the starting nod for the first leg of back-to-back games. The 37-year-old has been shaky this season, generating an .873 save percentage and a 2-2-1 record. However, he has a good opportunity to get back on track Monday, as the Predators rank 28th in the league with 2.32 goals per game despite sitting fifth with 31.4 shots per contest.