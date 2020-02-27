Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Thursday
McElhinney will be between the pipes at home versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McElhinney has appeared in just three of the Lightning's previous 16 contests but is undefeated in those outings with a 1.31 GAA and .955 save percentage. The backup netminder won't have the benefit of Steven Stamkos (undisclosed) in the lineup, yet should still be able to rely on some offensive support from the league's most potent offense (3.52 goals per game).
