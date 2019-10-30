Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Wednesday
McElhinney will tend the road twine in Wednesday's matchup against the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McElhinney is seeking his first win of the season, and his slump isn't entirely his fault. The veteran netminder has faced an average of 39 shots per game, and he managed a respectable .915 save percentage in that span. Once the offensive support comes around, McElhinney has high upside in his spot starts. The Devils have been sluggish offensively lately with an average 2.6 goals over the last five contests while allowing 3.2 scores in that span, so the table is set for McElhinney to notch his first win with the Bolts.
