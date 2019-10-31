Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Gives up six, but Bolts win in OT
McElhinney gave up six goals on 42 shots in a 7-6 overtime win over the Devils on Wednesday.
The Lightning appeared on their way to a regulation win, but Kyle Palmieri, with less than 10 seconds left in the game, scored his third goal of the night, forcing overtime. Luckily, Tyler Johnson scored 1:16 into the extra frame to seal the win for McElhinney, his first of 2019-20. The backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy owns a 1-1-2 record with a 3.94 GAA and .899 save percentage this season.
