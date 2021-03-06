McElhinney will get the starting nod for Friday's road contest against Chicago, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

After Andrei Vasilevskiy defeated Chicago on Thursday, McElhinney will see some action in the second game of the back-to-back. The 37-year-old owns a 2.70 GAA and .896 save percentage alongside a 2-1-0 record in three starts this season. It will be his first start against the Blackhawks this season, a team averaging 3.08 goals per game.