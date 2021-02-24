McElhinney is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Carolina, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney struggled in his last start Feb. 15 versus Florida, surrendering six goals on just 21 shots en route to a 6-4 loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his second win of the season in a home matchup with a high-scoring Hurricanes team that's averaging 3.59 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.