Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: In net Thursday
McElhinney will start between the pipes Thursday against the Wild, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
McElhinney will receive the first start of a back-to-back set, likely setting up Vasilevskiy to retake the crease Friday in Winnipeg. McElhinney has had his ups and downs in his few appearances this season, but that's not surprising given how infrequently he gets opportunities in goal. This time around he gets a Minnesota squad owning just a plus-4 goal differential over 20 home games, giving him a shot to pick up his sixth win of the season.
More News
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Surrenders pair of goals•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Second straight win•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting against Senators•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Defeats Red Wings•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Draws rare start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.