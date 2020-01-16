Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: In net Thursday

McElhinney will start between the pipes Thursday against the Wild, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

McElhinney will receive the first start of a back-to-back set, likely setting up Vasilevskiy to retake the crease Friday in Winnipeg. McElhinney has had his ups and downs in his few appearances this season, but that's not surprising given how infrequently he gets opportunities in goal. This time around he gets a Minnesota squad owning just a plus-4 goal differential over 20 home games, giving him a shot to pick up his sixth win of the season.