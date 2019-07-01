Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Lands two-year deal

McElhinney signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract with Tampa Bay on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

McElhinney's move to Tampa likely means Louis Domingue is on the market, as the club isn't going to carry three netminders or pay one of them over $1 million to sit in the minors. The 35-year-old McElhinney joins the club after registering a career-high 20 wins in 2018-19 and should give the Bolts plenty of coverage to rest starter Andrei Vasilevskiy down the stretch in the hopes of avoiding a similar postseason fate.