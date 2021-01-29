McElhinney was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

McElhinney has been away from the team since Jan. 16 due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he should be ready to return to his role as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup in short order. The veteran backstop compiled an 8-7-3 record while posting a 2.89 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 18 appearances with Tampa Bay last campaign.