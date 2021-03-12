McElhinney will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
McElhinney will make his fifth start of the season. The 37-year-old has been wildly inconsistent this season, but he maintains a 2-1-1 record and an .894 save percentage entering Thursday's contest. He has an intriguing opportunity ahead, as the Red Wings rank last in the league with 2.11 goals per game.
More News
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Strong play in win•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: In line to start Thursday•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Mauled by Panthers on Monday•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Making spot start•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Successful in season debut•