McElhinney will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

McElhinney will make his fifth start of the season. The 37-year-old has been wildly inconsistent this season, but he maintains a 2-1-1 record and an .894 save percentage entering Thursday's contest. He has an intriguing opportunity ahead, as the Red Wings rank last in the league with 2.11 goals per game.

