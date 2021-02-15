McElhinney will guard the home net in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McElhinney was fantastic in his season debut, steering away 23 of 24 shots to defeat the Predators. He's getting the nod Monday even though the Lightning aren't playing back-to-back games. The Panthers should be a tough opponent, as they've averaged 3.08 goals per game and posted a 32.4 power-play percentage.