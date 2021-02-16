McElhinney made only 15 saves in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers.

Making only his second start of the season, McElhinney did little to keep his team in the game on a wild night in which seven of the game's 10 goals were scored in the second period. The veteran backup likely won't see action again until the end of the month when the Lightning play a back-to-back against the 'Canes, as Monday's effort did little to suggest McElhinney is reliable enough to give Andrei Vasilevskiy more rest.