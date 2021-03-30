Per Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, McElhinney was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus the Blue Jackets.

McElhinney was decent in his last start March 21 against Florida, stopping 29 of 32 shots en route to a 5-3 win. The veteran netminder will try to earn his fourth victory of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Columbus club that's lost back-to-back games.