Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Powers Bolts to win
McElhinney made 40 saves to lead the Lightning to a 5-3 victory over the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Global Series in Stockholm on Saturday.
McElhinney was outstanding Saturday, which was a nice change from his middling play to date in 2019-20. The effort -- his second win of the year -- will get his save percentage back above .900 on the season.
