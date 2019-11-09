Play

Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Powers Bolts to win

McElhinney made 40 saves to lead the Lightning to a 5-3 victory over the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Global Series in Stockholm on Saturday.

McElhinney was outstanding Saturday, which was a nice change from his middling play to date in 2019-20. The effort -- his second win of the year -- will get his save percentage back above .900 on the season.

