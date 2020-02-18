Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Prevails in overtime
McElhinney stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
It was a back-and-forth type of game, which saw McElhinney unable to protect a 3-1 lead at one point. The veteran goalie would still go on to pick up his third straight win when Nikita Kucherov tallied in overtime. Through 16 appearances, McElhinney has an 8-6-2 record, a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to return to the crease Thursday in Vegas.
