Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Rough night against Isles
McElhinney made 19 saves in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.
The veteran backup kept the game scoreless through the first period, but once Ross Johnston rang one off the post and into the back of the net behind him early in the second, things fell apart quickly for McElhinney. He's now 3-3-2 on the year with a 3.62 GAA and .898 save percentage while getting sporadic work behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.
