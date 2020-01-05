Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Second straight win
McElhinney made 25 saves in a 5-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
The game was closer than the score suggests. The Bolts were down 3-2 heading into the third and the game was tied at threes until the 18:30 mark of the third. McElhinney wasn't a difference maker, but a win is a win. And he has won two in a row, albeit they came against the NHL's lower lights, the Sens and Wings. McElhinney's performance has been much like a yo-yo this season -- up and down. It's hard to recommend him.
