Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Sharp in seventh win

McElhinney made 31 saves in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

His bid for a second straight shutout got spoiled in the second period when Oliver Bjorkstrand beat him on a breakaway, but otherwise McElninney was sharp. The 36-year-old is now 7-6-2 on the season with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage, providing the Bolts with a more than adequate No. 2 netminder behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.