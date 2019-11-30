Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Slated for Saturday's start
McElhinney will start in the home crease Saturday against Carolina, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
On the second half of back-to-back contests, McElhinney will face off against his former squad. The 36-year-old has been respectable over six appearances, as he's notched a .911 save percentage and 3.46 GAA en route to a 3-1-2 record. Meanwhile, Carolina has averaged 3.3 goals per game in November.
