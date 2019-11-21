Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Slated to start Thursday
McElhinney left the ice first during practice Thursday, suggesting he will tend the twine in Chicago versus the Blackhawks, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
McElhinney has faced 40 or more shots in four of his five appearances this season, playing a major factor in his 3.76 GAA over that span despite a .906 save percentage. He still owns a 2-1-2 record but should be put to the test again Thursday versus a Chicago team averaging 3.17 goals per game on home ice.
