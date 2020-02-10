Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting against Blue Jackets
McElhinney will get the road start Monday versus the Blue Jackets, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
McElhinney will get the nod against his former team -- he spent four seasons with the Blue Jackets -- while Andrei Vasilevskiy will start Tuesday versus the Penguins. The 36-year-old McElhinney has been a passable backup this year, recording a .909 save percentage and 6-6-2 record. The Blue Jackets rely on their goaltending for wins, as they average just 2.72 goals per road game -- 26th in the league.
