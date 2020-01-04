Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting against Senators

McElhinney will get the road start Saturday versus the Senators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney gets the nod Saturday and Andrei Vasilevskiy will start Sunday versus the Senators. With just occasional starts, McElhinny had an up and down December. He went 1-2-0 and finished two games with above a .940 save percentage but posted a .792 mark in the other outing. The Senators have lost three consecutive games and scored eight total goals in that stretch.