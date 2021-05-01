McElhinney will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Red Wings, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McElhinney was sharp in his last start April 22 against Columbus, stopping 24 of 25 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll attempt to earn his fifth win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Detroit team that's only averaging 2.42 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.