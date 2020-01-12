Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting in New Jersey
McElhinney will patrol the crease for Sunday's contest in New Jersey, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It was earlier reported that Andrei Vasilevskiy would start for the second straight night but it's actually McElhinney getting the nod. It's his first appearance since Jan. 4 where he allowed three goals on 28 shots in a victory. The 36-year-old netminder owns a 3.19 GAA and a .904 save percentage on the season.
More News
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Second straight win•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting against Senators•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Defeats Red Wings•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Draws rare start•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Struggles continue•
-
Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Washington•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.