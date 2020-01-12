Lightning's Curtis McElhinney: Starting in New Jersey

McElhinney will patrol the crease for Sunday's contest in New Jersey, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It was earlier reported that Andrei Vasilevskiy would start for the second straight night but it's actually McElhinney getting the nod. It's his first appearance since Jan. 4 where he allowed three goals on 28 shots in a victory. The 36-year-old netminder owns a 3.19 GAA and a .904 save percentage on the season.